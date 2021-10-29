Unseasonably warm to end the work week, then slightly cooler for Halloween weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice and cool start to the day, but a very warm end.

High pressure will bring warmer temperatures today, soaring to near 90° in Tucson.

Thereafter,a series of weather systems, passing mainly north of the area, will drop temperatures back to seasonal averages for Halloween weekend and through next week, with breezy conditions at times.

No significant rain chances expected over the next 7 days.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

