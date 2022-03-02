Watch
Unseasonably warm through Thursday. Windy and cooler for the weekend.

Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Break out the shorts and flip flops! Warming continues ahead of our next weather change!

A gradual increase in clouds today, but staying warm through tomorrow, with highs in the mid 80s.

The next weather system will settle over the area Friday through the weekend, bringing increasing winds and cooler temperatures to the region.

An isolated shower will also be possible across central Pinal and northern Graham and Greenlee counties.

Enjoy the 80s while they last!

