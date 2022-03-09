Watch
Unseasonably cool temperatures remain over southern Arizona through the end of the week

Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 08, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our chilly winter-like weather continues as a broad area of low pressure resides over the Southwest.

Temperatures will run below seasonal averages through the end of the week with most temperatures running 8 to 10° below average.

Thursday, another system will brush the area and bring gusty wind along with a few showers.

This system will keep us chilly for the end of the week and overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s to begin the weekend.

Warmer air is on the way as highs will climb back into the 70s over the weekend and into the 80s to begin next week.

We'll have a taste of winter and a taste of spring all in a matter of a few days!

Cuyler Diggs

