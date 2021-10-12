Turning much cooler behind a strong cold front sweeping across the Southwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front will pass over southeastern Arizona and bring some big changes to our weather.

Strong wind will usher much cooler air and a chance of showers across southeastern Arizona for Tuesday morning.

Moisture is limited, so showers will be light and little or no accumulation is expected.

The biggest change will occur with our temperatures as highs only make it into the upper 60s for Tuesday.

Much colder air arrives for Wednesday morning as lows are expected to dip into the lower 40s around the Tucson metro area.

Freeze Warnings have been posted for many of the higher elevations of southeastern Arizona for early Wednesday morning.

Some locations will see temperatures as low as 25°.

This would be a good time to retrieve your jackets out of the closet!

Cuyler Diggs

