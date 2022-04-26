Tuesday tops out near 100 degrees with gusty winds and dry conditions for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have a few things happening for your Tuesday.

High temperatures will get into the upper-90s, winds will pick up and blow from the east, and there's even a slight chance for dry thunderstorms in Cochise County.

Temperatures lower back into the lower 90s for most of the rest of the week. We may dip back into the 80s Friday, but we warm right back into the low-90s for the weekend.

Dry conditions, above normal temperatures, and gusty winds will likely increase fire weather concerns for much of the second half of the work week.

