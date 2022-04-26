Watch
Tuesday tops out near 100 degrees with gusty winds and dry conditions for the rest of the week

Flirting with 100 degrees tomorrow with dry and gusty conditions most of the week.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 22:52:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have a few things happening for your Tuesday.

High temperatures will get into the upper-90s, winds will pick up and blow from the east, and there's even a slight chance for dry thunderstorms in Cochise County.

Temperatures lower back into the lower 90s for most of the rest of the week. We may dip back into the 80s Friday, but we warm right back into the low-90s for the weekend.

Dry conditions, above normal temperatures, and gusty winds will likely increase fire weather concerns for much of the second half of the work week.

Brian Brennan

