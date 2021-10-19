Watch
Tuesday brings a cooler day, but much warmer air will soon return

Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to this Tuesday, then staying below seasonal norms as Tucson warms to just 81° this afternoon.

High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with dry conditions through the weekend.

Tucson highs will soar back to near 90° Thursday and Friday.

Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

