Tuesday brings a cooler day, but much warmer air will soon return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to this Tuesday, then staying below seasonal norms as Tucson warms to just 81° this afternoon.

High pressure will bring a strong warming trend the second half of the week, with dry conditions through the weekend.

Tucson highs will soar back to near 90° Thursday and Friday.

Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

