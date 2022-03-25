Tucson's first 90° heat of the year arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first 90° heat of the year, in Tucson, arrives for the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s ahead of another storm system that will arrive early in the week.

Lots of clouds, wind, cooler temperatures, some light rain and even a little mountain snow will all return to southeastern Arizona as the next system moves in on Monday.

Moisture will be limited, so most of will see less than a half-inch of rain and snow levels will be quite high with little accumulation above 8,000'.

A big drop in temperatures will accompany the storm system and will knock our highs back into the upper 60s by Tuesday.

Hang on tight for a wild weather ride over the next several days!

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

