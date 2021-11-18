Tucson stays below 80 for the first time this month.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will experience cooler and cloudier weather the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Tomorrow will be breezy in the afternoon.

Focus turns to the week of Thanksgiving. Some computer models are putting a chance of showers in the area. We'll keep an eye on that, but either way temperatures look to lower further into the 70s around that time as well.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Brian Brennan

