Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Tropical moisture gradually moves east and dry air returns from the west

Tropical moisture gradually moves east and dry air returns from the west
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 20:17:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Kay is moving east and some warm, dry air is moving in from the west.

A few thunderstorms will linger over southeastern Arizona for Tuesday afternoon, but the remainder of the week will be dry.

A westerly flow will dry our air out and allow temperatures to climb back to 100° by the end of the week.

Early next week, a little more moisture will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona.

Enjoy the moisture while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018