Tropical moisture gradually moves east and dry air returns from the west

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Kay is moving east and some warm, dry air is moving in from the west.

A few thunderstorms will linger over southeastern Arizona for Tuesday afternoon, but the remainder of the week will be dry.

A westerly flow will dry our air out and allow temperatures to climb back to 100° by the end of the week.

Early next week, a little more moisture will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona.

Enjoy the moisture while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

