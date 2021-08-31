Watch
Tropical moisture arrives today, bringing heavy rain and flash flood concerns to southeast Arizona

Flash Flood Watches begin today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get the rain gear ready!

The risk for flash flooding remains high today and tomorrow as deep tropical moisture filters into the area. Widespread thunderstorm activity is expected, along with periods of heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Watch begins at 11 AM today and continues through late Wednesday night, possibly lingering through Thursday morning.

The rest of the week will be less active, but we will continue to see average daily monsoon activity through the weekend.

