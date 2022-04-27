Triple-digit heat officially arrives in Tucson, but cooler temperatures are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 100° heat has officially arrived in Tucson, but it won't last very long.

Another area of low pressure will cross over the Southwest and bring more gusty wind along with cooler temperatures to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid-80s by Thursday as cooler air arrives from the north.

Our biggest concern will be the ongoing extreme wildfire conditions because of the combination of low humidity and gusty wind.

This weekend, temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s and wind speeds will not be as strong.

We'll all have to continue to do our part to prevent any new wildfires.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

