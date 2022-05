TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Triple digit heat continues with record highs for your Sunday.

101° today will feel cool compared to the forecast of 105° tomorrow.

The record high temperature for Sunday is 104° set back in 1934.

Triple digits continue Monday before some slight relief puts Tucson into the upper 90s the rest of the week.

On the bright side, I think we can start calling it pool season!

Brian Brennan

