TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday was a record hot day with a high temperature of 105 degrees. That is the first of the year so far and the 7th earliest occurence of 105 degrees.

Monday won't be as hot, but the airport should still hit triple digits.

Temperatures lower into the upper-90s for the rest of the week which is still above average for this time of year.

Brian Brennan

