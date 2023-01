TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will increase through the day, with a 30% chance for isolated showers today and tonight.

This will bring cooler temps to the region today and Wednesday, with most of the precipitation east of Tucson by tomorrow.

Rain totals will likely be under a quarter of an inch, with little snow accumulation above 6,000.'

Dry conditions with a warming trend is then expected Thursday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

