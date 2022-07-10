Thunderstorms return to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will continue to soar above 100° through the end of this coming week, but monsoon will do its best to help bring some relief.

A little more moisture will arrive from the east and provide more fuel for thunderstorms over the next week.

Activity will still be isolated and the best chance of rain will occur to the east and south of the Tucson metro area.

High temperatures will cool just a few degrees by the end of the week, but highs will still run close to 105° for much of the upcoming week.

Stay cool and let's all hope for some rain!

Cuyler Diggs

