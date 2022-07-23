Thunderstorm chances increase tonight through Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a delayed development of showers and thunderstorms, we are still expecting a few strong thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and strong winds late today and tonight.

We will also likely see some lingering showers and thunderstorms overnight, but the best chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain will be near the International Border today.

Highs will be closer to average this Sunday and dip below it into next week as moisture brings and increase in thunderstorms. Upcoming storms will carry an increasing flash flood threat along with strong winds and lightning.

Meteorologist April Madison

