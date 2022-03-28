The winds of change will bring fire weather concerns today, then showers and much cooler air Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for weather whiplash!

Strong winds and increasing clouds will be the main weather story today, but staying warm.

We can't rule out a few showers today and tonight, but the bulk of the rain will move through Tuesday, dropping highs down to the upper 50s to low 60s.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM TO 8 PM, with southwest winds picking up between 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

This system departs Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to near normal as we close out March and begin April.

April Madison

