Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

The winds of change will bring fire weather concerns today, then showers and much cooler air Tuesday

Red Flag Warnings
Fire concerns today, then rain and cooler Tuesday
Posted at 5:40 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:32:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for weather whiplash!

Strong winds and increasing clouds will be the main weather story today, but staying warm.

We can't rule out a few showers today and tonight, but the bulk of the rain will move through Tuesday, dropping highs down to the upper 50s to low 60s.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM TO 8 PM, with southwest winds picking up between 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

This system departs Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to near normal as we close out March and begin April.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018