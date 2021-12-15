The wind and showers will exit, leaving much colder air in it's path

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The big story this morning was the wind, and now we turn to the cold front behind it.

Light showers could continue through late morning for areas north and east of Tucson.

As winds decrease, colder air will move over the region leading to below normal temperatures today and tonight.

Highs will drop to the mid to upper 50s across the Tucson metro area today, and dipping to mid to upper 30s tonight. Areas south and east of Tucson will see freezing temps, and below, Thursday morning.

Dry weather is expected for most areas through early next week with temperatures warming back up to average Thursday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

