The weekend starts warm, but winter weather is on the way

Posted at 9:11 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 23:11:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts!

Two winter storms are on the way with the first one arriving on Sunday and quickly followed by another on Tuesday.

These storms will bring wind, colder air, rain and some mountain snow to southeastern Arizona.

Winter Storm Watches have already been posted for the mountains where up to a foot of snow may fall above 8,000'.

Rain totals, from Sunday through Tuesday, will range from a quarter-inch to over a half-inch.

The biggest change will be the much colder temperatures with highs stuck in the 50s for much of next week.

Enjoy your weekend and be prepared for a return to winter reality!

Cuyler Diggs

