The weekend feels like summer until fall temperatures return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather won't be too exciting this next week, but it will be awfully pleasant!

High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees this weekend with some high clouds Sunday.

A system passing to the north will bring up the winds for a couple breezy days Monday and Tuesday. That will drop temperatures in the mid to low 80s those days also.

High pressure will bring up the temperature back to around 90 degrees by the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

