The weekend brings a warmer weather trend

Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 20:58:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warmer, quieter weather pattern will arrive for the weekend and we'll be able to keep this pattern going for several days.

After some chilly mornings, high temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

This transition to warmer weather will also include dry weather with the exception of a slight chance of showers over Cochise County on Tuesday.

Another low pressure system will bring more changes late next week.

For now, enjoy the weekend warming trend!

Cuyler Diggs

