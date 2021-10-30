The weather will treat us to a nice Halloween weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring warm, dry weather to southern Arizona for Halloween weekend.

Certainly nothing too spooky in the weekend forecast as highs climb into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

The storm pattern will remain well north of our area through next week, so we'll only see a few high clouds and some slightly cooler temperatures.

Highs will drop back into the lower 80s to start the week and fall into the upper 70s on Thursday.

Another warming trend will arrive by next Friday, so we still don't see any indication of rain in the forecast.

Have a safe and happy Halloween weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

