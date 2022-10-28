The weather will treat us nicely going into Halloween weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are looking at a nice weather pattern that will 'treat' us to a great Halloween weekend!

Highs will stay close to 80° and overnight lows will hover around 50° through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun over the weekend as we wait for a stronger storm system to arrive towards the end of next week.

This system will bring a significant change that includes wind, cooler temperatures, valley rain and mountain snow.

It's still too early to tell how much the temperatures will drop or how much rain and snow will fall, but changes are on the way.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

