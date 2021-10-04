Watch
The weather stays relatively active despite the end of monsoon

Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 04, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon. Tucson will see an increasing chance for rain later today into tomorrow morning.

As a system moves through Tuesday, we'll have better dynamics for stronger storms. Best chance for those will be from Tucson east into Cochise county.

The skies clear from west to east later in the day. A dry flow from the west will keep things sunny and in the low 90s in Tucson for the rest of the week.

It looks like another weather system should come close enough to drop the temperature a few degrees by the weekend.

Have a great week,

Brian Brennan

