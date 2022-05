TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warm up begins!

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs about 5 to 7° warmer than Tuesday.

Tucson will be near 100° today, then gain another 2 to 3° Thursday and Friday.

Highs will moderate a bit over the weekend, but staying right around 100°.

Meteorologist April Madison

