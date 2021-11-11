The warm up begins as gusty winds return to the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to this Veterans Day, with temps in the mid 40s. Highs will climb back to the low 80s in Tucson.
High pressure will build back over the region, resulting in warmer afternoon readings into next week.
Otherwise, dry conditions can be anticipated through the middle of next week, before another cool down arrives.
April Madison
