TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility.

Mother nature didn't want to go to sleep as storms moved from the southeast to the northwest overnight.

That means the afternoon may be a little quieter as the atmosphere will need time to reset.

More evening and night storms are possible today and through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

