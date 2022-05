TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warm up returns, with near-record heat this weekend.

Sunny and jumping back to the mid 90s today, then triple-digit heat moves in Saturday through Monday.

No rain in sight as dry conditions continue, so drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

Several degrees of cooling by the middle of next week, but still well above average for mid May.

Meteorologist April Madison

