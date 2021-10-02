Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

The first weekend of October will bring beautiful weather to southern Arizona

items.[0].videoTitle
The first weekend of October will bring beautiful weather to southern Arizona
Posted at 7:33 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 22:33:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first weekend of October will bring some beautiful weather to southern Arizona.

Other than a few high clouds, the weather will remain quiet for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 60s.

Another low pressure system is taking shape off the coast of Baja and will start to drift east over the weekend.

This system will arrive early in the week and bring some showers and thunderstorms back to the region by Tuesday.

With an increase in moisture and rain, our temperatures will drop back into the mid-80s for the middle of next week.

Enjoy the nice weekend weather!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018