The first weekend of April brings some gorgeous weather to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some gorgeous weather is going to be with us for this first weekend of April.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

A weak weather system will pass to our north from Sunday into Monday.

This will bring more high clouds into the region and an increase in wind for the end of the weekend and the start of the week.

High pressure builds next week and will allow high temperatures to climb into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

Drink plenty of water, put on some sunscreen and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

