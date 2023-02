TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with spotty sprinkles and light showers.

This system is rather warm and won't bring much precipitation to the area.

The next system merges with a much colder storm from the north, and will move in Tuesday and Wednesday.

These systems will bring periods of strong winds, especially Wednesday, along with valley rain and

mountain snow and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

