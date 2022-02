TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A jump in afternoon highs will bring the 80s back by Tuesday.

High pressure becomes more amplified this week, bringing low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Another weather system will drop temps down again by the end of the week as a series of systems digs into the Great Basin.

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures will return late in the week into early next week, however best rain chances should be north of our area.

April Madison

