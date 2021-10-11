Temps will drop into the 40s in a couple nights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a refreshing Sunday morning followed by a pleasant fall afternoon.

A cold system will blow through Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a chance for showers Monday night and Tuesday morning with some snow showers high in the mountains. There is a wind advisory for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning for the mountains in our area as well as for counties to the north.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 60s/low 70s in the metro area. Cold air fills into the area for a Wednesday morning in the low 40s in Tucson and near freezing in spots south and east. These are more like December temperatures!

If you like cold weather, then enjoy the cold snap while you can. High temperatures climb back to the upper 80s by the weekend.

Brian Brennan

