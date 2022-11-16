Watch Now
Temperatures will remain cool through the end of the week

Posted at 9:15 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 23:15:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures will remain below seasonal averages for the rest of the week as a series of weak systems keeps us cool and breezy.

Highs will stay close to 70° and overnight lows will hover close to 40°.

We could use some rain, but these systems won't have much moisture to work with and southeastern Arizona will remain dry.

A similar weather pattern will carry through to Thanksgiving week.

For now, we'll enjoy our pleasant afternoon weather and prepare for some chilly nights!

Cuyler Diggs

