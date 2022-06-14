Watch
Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week as drier air returns

Posted at 7:20 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 22:20:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air is returning to southern Arizona and will allow temperatures to climb back to extreme levels by Thursday.

Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted for Thursday as high temperatures are expected to top 110° in and around Tucson.

Monsoon will bring some much needed relief by the end of the week as a big surge of moisture arrives from the south.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday afternoon and will continue through Father's Day weekend.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur Friday and Saturday which will also bring cooler temperatures to the region.

By Sunday, highs will likely fall back into the upper 90s.

Once we get through Thursday afternoon, monsoon will help bring some big relief to all of us!

Cuyler Diggs

