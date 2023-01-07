Temperatures turn warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The storm track is shifting north and will allow some warmer air to move in for the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s through the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

We will see a few high clouds, but no major changes are on the way.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will see a system move through that will bring a few light showers to southeastern Arizona.

Make some time to get outside and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

