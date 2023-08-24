Watch Now
Temperatures trend upward for the end of the week

A chance of rain continues into the weekend
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 22:05:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures will be trending upward through the end of the week as drier air returns to southern Arizona.

Highs will climb above 100° by this weekend and will continue into next week.

Monsoon will produce a few thunderstorms through the end of the week with Friday and Saturday likely to be a little more active.

Hopefully you've been able to take advantage of the cooler weather while it was here!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

