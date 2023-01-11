Temperatures take us on a roller coaster ride

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mid-week cool down will be followed by a warming trend for the end of the week that will have us feeling a bit like spring.

By Friday, highs will climb into the upper 70s as we wait for another series of weather systems to arrive.

The first of those will arrive early Sunday and drop our highs into the lower 60s for Sunday.

This cooler trend will carry us into the middle of next week along with a chance of some light rain and a bit of mountain snow.

A variety of wardrobes will be coming into play over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

