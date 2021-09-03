Watch
Temperatures start to climb as we prepare for Labor Day weekend

Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 02, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we get closer to Labor Day weekend, temperatures are rising and monsoon is staying pretty quiet.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s as we make our way into the weekend and monsoon will try to mount a small comeback.

Some more moisture will arrive from the southeast and will help produce a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Most thunderstorms will favor higher elevations to the east and south of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a chance at picking up some more rain.

If you plan on heading to the mountains for the weekend, make sure to take some wet weather gear and watch out for the lightning!

Cuyler Diggs

