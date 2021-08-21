Watch
Temperatures rise over the weekend as monsoon takes a break

Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay quiet for the weekend as drier, more stable air remains over the region.

As monsoon activity declines, temperatures will rise.

We'll see highs approaching 100° by Sunday and highs in the low 100s are expected for the middle of next week.

Monsoon will try to mount a comeback next week as a little more moisture returns to the area.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur over the mountains to the east of Tucson.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine!

Cuyler Diggs

