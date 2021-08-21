Temperatures rise over the weekend as monsoon takes a break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay quiet for the weekend as drier, more stable air remains over the region.
As monsoon activity declines, temperatures will rise.
We'll see highs approaching 100° by Sunday and highs in the low 100s are expected for the middle of next week.
Monsoon will try to mount a comeback next week as a little more moisture returns to the area.
The best chance of thunderstorms will occur over the mountains to the east of Tucson.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine!
Cuyler Diggs
