TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain in the 100s for much of southern Arizona as the week begins. The first 110 degree day could come on Thursday for Tucson.

The good news is that monsoon, which officially begins on Wednesday, has already made a few appearances over the weekend and could return for the upcoming weekend.

No heat warnings are currently in place for our region.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS