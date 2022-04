TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs were in the low 90s and upper 80s for most of southern Arizona on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Sunday as dry conditions will combine with gusty winds for much of the region. The warning is in effect from 11 AM and goes until 8 PM.

Warm days will be sticking around throughout the week as temperatures remain above seasonal averages.

