Temperatures dropping near freezing in Tucson overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cold front has moved on, but it has left behind a cold night for southern Arizona.
Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s in Tucson with outlying areas and normally colder spots in the metro area near freezing. Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures expected south and east of Tucson overnight.
Expect chilly nights and seasonable afternoons in the mid-60s through the weekend.
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter