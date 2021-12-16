Watch
Temperatures dropping near freezing in Tucson overnight

Cold temperatures for tomorrow morning with daytime highs ending up nice in the mid-60s.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 19:41:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cold front has moved on, but it has left behind a cold night for southern Arizona.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s in Tucson with outlying areas and normally colder spots in the metro area near freezing. Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures expected south and east of Tucson overnight.

Expect chilly nights and seasonable afternoons in the mid-60s through the weekend.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

