Temperatures dropping near freezing in Tucson overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cold front has moved on, but it has left behind a cold night for southern Arizona.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s in Tucson with outlying areas and normally colder spots in the metro area near freezing. Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures expected south and east of Tucson overnight.

Expect chilly nights and seasonable afternoons in the mid-60s through the weekend.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

