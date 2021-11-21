Weather system bringing Tucson cooler temps and a chance of showers to start next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures and high cloudiness the next couple of days.

Winds will pick up tonight and tomorrow morning as a system approaches our area.

That system brings us a slight chance for light showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperature lower to around normal by Wednesday.

That system clears out for a sunny Thanksgiving with highs in the low 70s.

Brian Brennan

