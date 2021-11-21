Watch
Weather system bringing Tucson cooler temps and a chance of showers to start next week

Another cloudy and warmer than normal days before a system brings a slight chance for showers and cooler temperatures.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 19:24:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures and high cloudiness the next couple of days.
Winds will pick up tonight and tomorrow morning as a system approaches our area.
That system brings us a slight chance for light showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperature lower to around normal by Wednesday.
That system clears out for a sunny Thanksgiving with highs in the low 70s.

Brian Brennan

