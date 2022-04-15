Temperatures continue to slowly rise as we head into Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern has changed and will allow temperatures to gradually climb into the 90s as we head into Easter weekend.

Upper 80s will finish the week and 90s will arrive along with the Easter Bunny on Sunday.

The warm, dry weather will carry through next week with daytime highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The only thing that would be nice to add to this forecast is some rain, but that won't be possible with this forecast.

Enjoy the warm temperatures and don't forget to drink some extra water!

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. The weather is what finally brought Cuyler to Arizona, where forecasting the weather isn't as easy as it may seem. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

