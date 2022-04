TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been warm on Easter in Tucson the last couple years. Sunday was the 20th Easter to hit 90° since 1895.

It was also only the second time we've hit 90° on Easter in back-to-back years. Last year was a record tying 96°.

Mid-90s expected Monday and Tuesday before things cool as the weekend approaches. Gusty winds on the way for Friday.

I hope you had a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

