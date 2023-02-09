Temperatures climb to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of weather changes are on the horizon that will include some big swings in temperature, gusty wind, some rain and a little more mountain snow.

Through the end of the week, highs will climb into the upper 60s with mid-70s arriving for Saturday.

Super Bowl Sunday will is when our next storm arrives which will include cooler temperatures and some light rain showers later in the day.

A chilly start to the week will give way to a slightly warmer Valentine's Day before another round of chilly air arrives Wednesday.

Hang on because it will be a bit of a wild weather ride over the next week!

Cuyler Diggs

