Temperatures climb to end the week and the weekend will bring near-record heat

Posted at 8:35 PM, May 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is returning to southern Arizona and will have our temperatures climbing into the low 100s this weekend.

Along with the heat, we'll be seeing plenty of sunshine and conditions will remain extremely dry.

This means wildfire danger will remain high, but we'll also have to focus on protecting ourselves from the sun and drinking extra water to prevent dehydration.

Slightly cooler temperatures will return next week, but we also will see an increase in wind by the end of next week.

Time for some extra sunscreen!

Cuyler Diggs

