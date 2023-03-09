Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Temperatures climb even higher to finish the week

Temperatures climb even higher to finish the week
Posted at 7:38 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 21:38:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our gradual warming trend will continue to finish the week and we'll likely see lower 80s Friday afternoon.

The nice, spring-like weather will carry all the way into the beginning of next week with a mix of clouds and sun.

We don't see too many changes heading our way until the middle of next week when a low pressure system arrives and brings breezy, cooler weather along with a chance of showers from Wednesday night into Thursday.

For now, the weather looks great for just about any outdoor activity you desire!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018