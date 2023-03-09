Temperatures climb even higher to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our gradual warming trend will continue to finish the week and we'll likely see lower 80s Friday afternoon.

The nice, spring-like weather will carry all the way into the beginning of next week with a mix of clouds and sun.

We don't see too many changes heading our way until the middle of next week when a low pressure system arrives and brings breezy, cooler weather along with a chance of showers from Wednesday night into Thursday.

For now, the weather looks great for just about any outdoor activity you desire!

Cuyler Diggs

