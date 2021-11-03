Temperatures climb even higher by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our quiet weather pattern continues as high pressure remains over the desert Southwest.

We don't see much change through the end of the week because the Pacific storm track will stay well north of our area.

Other than a few high clouds, we'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In fact, we could be pushing 90° by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Warm, dry conditions will carry into the beginning of next week with just slightly cooler temperatures on the way.

Get outside and enjoy our fantastic fall weather!

Cuyler Diggs

